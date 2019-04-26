Take the pledge to vote

NEST Admit Card 2019 Released at nestexam.in., Steps to Download, Direct Link Here

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai and Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), released NEST 2019 Admit Card at nestexam.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 26, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
NEST Admit Card 2019 | The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai and Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), released NEST 2019 Admit Card on Thursday (April 25). The 2019 NEST Admit Card was released on its official website nestexam.in.

Students can download the hall ticket or Admit Card for NEST 2019 released by Bhubaneswar and UM-DAE CEBS at nestexam.in from April 25 onwards. The online entrance examination is scheduled for June 1.

It has to be noted that NEST 2019 Admit card will not be dispatched to any candidates through post service. The Admit Card NEST 2019 is available in online mode only.

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 will be held in computer-based test format and duration of the test is 210 minutes (3 hours and 30 minutes)

Steps to download NEST 2019 Admit Card

Step 1- Visit the official website nestexam.in

Step 2- Click on candidates’ login page to get your NEST Admit Card 2019

Step 3- Enter User Id and Password to view your 2019 NEST Admit Card

Step 4- Your NEST Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen for download.

Step 5- Save the PDF and take a printout.

Candidates need to paste their photograph on the Nest 2019 Admit Card. If candidates face any trouble while downloading the NEST 2019 Admit Card please send an e-mail - nest-exam@niser.ac.in

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 is conducted to offer admission for five-year Integrated MSc courses in basic sciences, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics.

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
