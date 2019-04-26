English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NEST Admit Card 2019 Released at nestexam.in., Steps to Download, Direct Link Here
The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai and Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), released NEST 2019 Admit Card at nestexam.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
NEST Admit Card 2019 | The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai and Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), released NEST 2019 Admit Card on Thursday (April 25). The 2019 NEST Admit Card was released on its official website nestexam.in.
Students can download the hall ticket or Admit Card for NEST 2019 released by Bhubaneswar and UM-DAE CEBS at nestexam.in from April 25 onwards. The online entrance examination is scheduled for June 1.
It has to be noted that NEST 2019 Admit card will not be dispatched to any candidates through post service. The Admit Card NEST 2019 is available in online mode only.
The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 will be held in computer-based test format and duration of the test is 210 minutes (3 hours and 30 minutes)
Steps to download NEST 2019 Admit Card
Step 1- Visit the official website nestexam.in
Step 2- Click on candidates’ login page to get your NEST Admit Card 2019
Step 3- Enter User Id and Password to view your 2019 NEST Admit Card
Step 4- Your NEST Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen for download.
Step 5- Save the PDF and take a printout.
Candidates need to paste their photograph on the Nest 2019 Admit Card. If candidates face any trouble while downloading the NEST 2019 Admit Card please send an e-mail - nest-exam@niser.ac.in
The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 is conducted to offer admission for five-year Integrated MSc courses in basic sciences, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics.
Students can download the hall ticket or Admit Card for NEST 2019 released by Bhubaneswar and UM-DAE CEBS at nestexam.in from April 25 onwards. The online entrance examination is scheduled for June 1.
It has to be noted that NEST 2019 Admit card will not be dispatched to any candidates through post service. The Admit Card NEST 2019 is available in online mode only.
The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 will be held in computer-based test format and duration of the test is 210 minutes (3 hours and 30 minutes)
Steps to download NEST 2019 Admit Card
Step 1- Visit the official website nestexam.in
Step 2- Click on candidates’ login page to get your NEST Admit Card 2019
Step 3- Enter User Id and Password to view your 2019 NEST Admit Card
Step 4- Your NEST Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen for download.
Step 5- Save the PDF and take a printout.
Candidates need to paste their photograph on the Nest 2019 Admit Card. If candidates face any trouble while downloading the NEST 2019 Admit Card please send an e-mail - nest-exam@niser.ac.in
The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 is conducted to offer admission for five-year Integrated MSc courses in basic sciences, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic Ahead of Brother Siddharth's Wedding
- ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Singh Panwar Secures 2020 Olympic Quota With 10m Air Rifle Silver
- Avengers Endgame Isn't the Only Victim of TamilRockers, Here are the Others
- When Robert Downey Jr Risked His Rs 3.90 Crore Watch for a Hand Imprint at TCL Chinese Theatre
- Boyfriend Sets Strict Rules for Girlfriend Before Watching Avengers: Endgame
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results