NEST Result 2019 for MSc Courses Released at nestexam.in
The NEST Result was scheduled to be declared on June 17 but got postponed to June 18. The NEST exam was conducted in computer-based format on June 1.
Image for representation.
NEST Result 2019 | The result for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 has been declared. The NEST Result for admission to M.Sc courses in basic sciences, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics can be checked here.
The NEST Result has been declared in two separate merit lists- ‘NISER 2019 Merit List’ for 202 seats in National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and ‘CEBS 2019 Merit List’ for 47 seats in Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences of Mumbai University.
The NEST Result was scheduled to be declared on June 17 but got postponed to June 18. The NEST exam was conducted in computer-based format on June 1.
Steps to download NEST Result
Step 1. Visit the official website of National Entrance Screening Test
Step 2. On homepage look for a tab reading download NEST Result 2019
Step 3. Click on it and enter the required details
Step 4. Submit the detail by clicking on view NEST Result 2019 tab
Step 5. The subject-wise score of NEST Result can be viewed and downloaded
Step 6. Take a printout for future reference.
Also Watch
-
India’s Linguistic Diversity On Display As Newly-Elected MPs Took Oath In Lok Sabha
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
2 Million People Hit Streets in Hong Kong, Demand Lam’s Resignation
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Nationwide Healthcare Crisis Due To Mamata Banerjee’s Ego: Union Minister Babul Supriyo
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza Hit Back at Twitter Trolling
- How Avengers Endgame Continued Marvel Sequels' Winning Streak at the Box Office
- Support Pours in From Music Industry After Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Throat Cancer
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Belatedly Gets the Oxygen OS 9.5.4 Update With Bug Fixes And Improvements
- The Apple iPhone 2020 Lineup Expected to Have OLED Displays With 5G Support, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s