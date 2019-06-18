Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NEST Result 2019 for MSc Courses Released at nestexam.in

The NEST Result was scheduled to be declared on June 17 but got postponed to June 18. The NEST exam was conducted in computer-based format on June 1.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
NEST Result 2019 for MSc Courses Released at nestexam.in
Image for representation.
NEST Result 2019 | The result for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 has been declared. The NEST Result for admission to M.Sc courses in basic sciences, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics can be checked here.

The NEST Result has been declared in two separate merit lists- ‘NISER 2019 Merit List’ for 202 seats in National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and ‘CEBS 2019 Merit List’ for 47 seats in Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences of Mumbai University.

The NEST Result was scheduled to be declared on June 17 but got postponed to June 18. The NEST exam was conducted in computer-based format on June 1.

Steps to download NEST Result

Step 1. Visit the official website of National Entrance Screening Test

Step 2. On homepage look for a tab reading download NEST Result 2019

Step 3. Click on it and enter the required details

Step 4. Submit the detail by clicking on view NEST Result 2019 tab

Step 5. The subject-wise score of NEST Result can be viewed and downloaded

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference.

