Net Zero Target by 2070, 'New Mantra' to Sustainable Living: Top Highlights of PM Modi’s Glasgow Speech

The 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) kicked off on Sunday in Scotland’s Glasgow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Glasgow in the UK after his three-day visit to Rome on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. In his address at the COP26 Summit, Narendra Modi presented India’s agenda to tackle climate change and also laid out the best practices and achievements in the sector.

Here are the top takeaways from PM Modi’s historic speech at COP26:

In his speech, PM Modi gave a new mantra for sustainable development. He said ‘LIFE’, that is, Lifestyle for Environment can be the foundation for the same."The world today admits that lifestyle has a major role in climate change. I propose a one-word movement before all of you. This word is LIFE which means Lifestyle for Environment. Today, it’s needed that all of us come together and take forward LIFE as a movement," he said.

Addressing the COP26 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that India will achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. He also said that India will reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and also meet 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030.

Prime Minister Modi said that there is a need to include climate change adaptation policies in the school syllabus to make the next generation aware of issues. “We have to make adaptation the main part of our development policies and schemes. In India, schemes like ‘Nal Se Jal’, Clean India Mission & Ujjawala have not only given adoption benefits to our citizens but also improved their quality of life,” PM Modi said.

At COP26, PM Modi said, “India expects developed nations to make climate finance of one trillion dollars available at the earliest. Today it’s important to track climate finance just like we track the progress of climate mitigation." While addressing, PM also gave a clear message to the developed countries that just like how India has raised its ambition in setting its targets, they also need to raise ambitions in climate finance & tech transfer. The world cannot achieve newer targets with old goals of climate finance.

PM goes on to say that India has pledged to fulfil 50% of its energy requirements from renewables by 2030. When India took the ambitious pledge of achieving 450 GW installed capacity by 2030 through non-fossil fuel sources, it was seen as over-ambitious. Now, India is not only on the track to achieve this target, but India has decided to further raise it to 500 GW.

During his address, he reiterated that India which has around 17% of the world’s population is responsible for only about 5% of the total emissions.

PM also deliberated how India is the only country to fulfill commitments made in Paris. He also spoke about how Paris was not only a summit but a sentiment and a commitment of 130 crore Indians.

PM shared how a new India is fighting climate change. From the world’s largest railway carrier becoming Net-Zero by 2030 to saving 40 billion tonnes of emission through LEDs, India is putting climate change at the center of its policies.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that the US is not only back at the table, but leading by example. “We want to do more to help developing countries accelerate the clean energy transition,” Biden told the gathering. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the global climate summit saying the world is strapped to a “doomsday device.” He likened the Earth’s position to that of fictional secret agent James Bond strapped to a bomb that will destroy the planet and trying to work out how to defuse it.

