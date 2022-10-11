‘Neta Ji Amar Rahen’: Crowds Gather at Mulayam’s Ancestral Village Saifai to See Last Glimpse

Amid chants of “Neta Ji Amar Rahen”, a huge crowd has gathered at Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s ancestral village, Saifai, in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, to pay last respects to their leader. His body has been kept at Saifai Mela festival’s pandal for public to pay tributes.

Mulayam Singh will be cremated at 3 pm today near the statue of Bajrang Bali in Saifai Mahotsav grounds of the village.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupendra Baghel along with other prominent leaders are likely to attend the cremation. Senior SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam reached Saifai late Monday evening to pay their respects to the former SP chief.

The Pradhan of Saifai village, Ramphal Valmiki told News18, “Netaji’s followers from all over the country will reach here to pay their last respects. For this purpose, a huge pandal has been built at the funeral site.”

Several business organisations have decided to shut markets in the honour of Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 11. Etawah Vyapar Mandal’s district president Anant Kumar Agrawal said the decision to keep all business establishments closed on Tuesday has been taken voluntarily.

Etawah District Magistrate Avnish Kumar Rai and Senior Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Singh, said arrangements have been made for the cremation keeping in view the huge crowd, including VIPs who will be reaching Saifai on Tuesday. A large number of people including VVIPs, VIPs are expected to arrive, hence, strict security arrangements have been made.

When Mulayam Singh’s body was brought to his native village in a huge convoy after travelling a distance of 311 km via Yamuna Expressway, a crowd gathered there to mourn.

Samajwadi Party president and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Akhilesh, party general secretary Professor Ram Gopal Yadav, former MP Dharmendra Yadav, and Mulayam Singh’s brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh, were present when the body was taken out of the ambulance. It was an emotional moment for all the family members as Akhilesh Yadav kept his head on his uncle’s shoulders and broke into tears.

Many prominent leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary reached Saifai to pay tributes to Mulayam Singh on Monday evening.

