Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2020: Famous Quotes by Valiant Leader

Born on January 23, 1897, Subhas Chandra Bose, hailed as ‘Netaji’, was one of the most iconic Indian Nationalists the country ever produced. The dauntless freedom fighter served India as a brave patriot, who became the leader of the first Indian National Army (INA). His reputation as India’s luminary majorly comes from his patriotism, freedom calls and persistence to achieve the chosen goal.

India’s distinguished revolutionary, Netaji gave his sweat and blood to free India and his words stay immortal, inspiring millions. On his 123rd birth anniversary, here are 10 of the national hero’s most powerful quotes.

1. It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom!

2. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

3. Men, money and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.

4. Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.

5. Freedom is not given, it is taken.

6. Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give, if you want to get.

7. No real change in history can be achieved by discussions.

8. It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood. The freedom that we shall win through our sacrifice and exertions, we shall be able to preserve with our own strength.

9. Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.

10. At this unprecedented juncture in our history I have a word for you. Do not be disheartened by our temporary defeat ; be cheerful and optimistic. Above all, never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on earth which can keep India in bondage. India will be free and, that too, soon. JAl-HIND !

