Adwaita Gadanayak to Carve Grand Statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Meet the Celebrated Odia Sculptor

The grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra, which will be installed at the iconic India Gate in New Delhi, will be carved by Sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak, the Director-General of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) under the Ministry of Culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that until Netaji’s statue is completed, a hologram it would be present at the same place, adding that he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder.

Gadanayak, who was born in Odisha’s Dhenkanal, studied art from BK College of Arts and Crafts and pursued his master’s degree from the College of Art in New Delhi.

In 2018, the Odia sculptor had created the National Police Memorial in New Delhi. One of his masterpieces ‘Dandi March’ is also installed at New Delhi’s Rajghat.

Expressing happiness over the opportunity to carve the statue of the nationalist leader, who was born in Odisha, Gadanayak said he is “delighted” with the opportunity.

“The statue when installed will be seen easily from Raisina Hills. It is a matter of honour for me as a sculptor that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to give this responsibility to me,” he told a private news channel.

The celebrated sculptor said that the black jade granite stone for the carving of Netaji’s statue will be brought from Telangana. “A hologram is a photographic recording of a light field, rather than an image formed by a lens.

“The design of the statue has been prepared by the ministry of culture. The proposed statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate in the national capital,” Gadanayak said.

On the statue, Gadanayak said, “The process of making the statue has started with the prime minister’s announcement. The statue will show Netaji’s strong character.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that a grand statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India’s “indebtedness" to him.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi made the announcement.

He said, “At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him."

“Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary," he added.

The statue will be installed under the grand canopy. The earlier canopy had a statue of King George V, which was removed in 1968.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.