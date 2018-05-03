English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Bust Vandalised in Kolkata
The bust was installed inside a children park at Kolkata's Narkeldanga area by former MIC (Health) Dr Subodh Dey in 2008.
The damaged bust was noticed by locals, who filed a police complaint and demanded stern action against the culprits.
Kolkata: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's bust was found damaged inside a children park at Kolkata's Narkeldanga area on Thursday.
The damaged bust was noticed by locals, who filed a police complaint and demanded stern action against the culprits. Sapan Bhowmik, a local resident, said, "It seems that someone entered the park late on Wednesday night and vandalised it. We noticed it in the morning and alerted the local councilor."
The bust was installed at the children's park by former MIC (Health) Dr Subodh Dey in 2008. The police covered the partially damaged bust with a piece of cloth and started an investigation. They are also trying to get the footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify those involved in the incident.
General Secretary of Forward Bloc's Youth Wing, Sudipto Banerjee, called it a "heinous crime" and demanded immediate arrests. "We have already submitted a written complaint at Narkeldanga police station," he said.
In recent past, incidents of statues being vandalised have been reported from across the country. It all started with Tripura - after BJP won the Assembly elections and a mob pulled down a Lenin statue.
In another incident on March 7, days after the Lenin's statue was razed in Tripura, some students partially damaged a statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and blackened the face with ink at Kolkata’s Chittaranjan Das Park inside Kalighat Crematorium.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
