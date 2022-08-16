Netaji’s Daughter: Bring His Mortal Remains to Independent India, Ready for DNA Test to Prove They’re His

As India celebrated the 75th year of Independence, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s daughter, Anita Pfaff, issued an emotional statement from Germany to end the debate over whether he died in 1945.

“Motivated by their love for Netaji, some men and women not only remember him, but believe he did not die on August 18, 1945 and that he will return. Today, we have access to original enquiries of 1945 and 1946. They show Netaji died in a foreign country on that day. Japan has kept his remains for three generations,” the statement read.

“For people who still believe he is alive, time has come to say it using the scientific way.”

Pfaff said Japanese priests and government are ready for a DNA test to prove the remains are his and she, too, is ready.

She further added that Netaji always dreamt of an India without the British rule, but he did not get the opportunity to live in Independent India. “Therefore, his remains should be brought to India,” she said, requesting the Indian Government to take up the issue.

Despite setting up several commissions and inquiries, Bose’s death still remains a mystery.

