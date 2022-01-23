Netaji's Family Seeks More Than Statue Honour, Researchers Want End to Death Puzzle

With stories about his disappearance now part of popular folklore, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s family and those researching his life and work say the way to truly honour him is by following his ideology of inclusivity and secularism, and to lift the veil surrounding his demise.

The Union government on Friday announced that a grand statue of Bose, the founder of ‘Azad Hind Fauj’, will be installed at India Gate in the national capital as a symbol of India’s “indebtedness" to him. Till the granite statue is completed, a hologram statue of his would be set up at the same place, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced, adding that he would unveil the hologram on January 23, the birth anniversary of Bose. “My father dreamt of an India where all religions coexist peacefully. The statue shouldn’t be the only tribute to Netaji, we must also honour his values," Anita Bose-Pfaff said hours after the announcement was made by Modi.

Bose’s grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose urged the government to implement the freedom fighter’s ideology in the country. “Netaji cannot be honoured just by building his statue, setting up a museum, or making a tableau. A towering personality like Netaji can only be honoured by following and implementing his inclusive ideology of uniting all communities to build India that he envisioned," he said. While it is believed that Bose died more than 70 years ago, questions regarding the circumstances of his demise — the time, year, and location of his passing away — are still shrouded in mystery.

In fact, the TMC has demanded that the Centre declassify files on Bose’s disappearance in 1945, and said that the ashes preserved at a temple in Japan, believed to be that of the freedom fighter, should be sent for DNA analysis. Anuj Dhar, who has closely researched Bose’s life and the mystery of his death and co-authored Conundrum: Subhas Bose’s Life After Death, told .

