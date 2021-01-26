Israeli PM Netanyahu Greets 'Great Friend' Modi on Republic Day; Boris Johnson, Putin Also Send Wishes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, saying "our friendship grows from year to year".

"To my great friend Prime Minister @NarendraModi – Congratulations to you and the people of India on your 72nd #RepublicDay. Our friendship grows from year to year," Netanyahu tweeted, along with a photograph of Modi and himself, and the emoticons of handshake and the Indian, Israeli flags.

India's Republic Day marks the day when the country's Constitution came into force in 1950.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi on the occasion of Republic Day. “We highly value the relations of the privileged strategic partnership between our states," he said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was invited to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade, congratulated India’s efforts to free humanity from the coronavirus pandemic. In a video message, he celebrated the birth of an “extraordinary constitution” that established India “as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world”, while reiterating his plan to visit the nation soon.

In a video message on Twitter, Australian PM Scott Morrison remarked, “India and Australia are closer than we have ever been. While we celebrate our nation on #AustraliaDay today, I also extend my best wishes to my good friend @narendramodi & all Indians on #RepublicDay.” He ended the tweet with #dosti.

Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering wished for “India’s lasting peace and prosperity”.

Exalting the “special ties of friendship, cooperation and trust between our two countries”, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina wished for “peace, progress and development” for India as she extended greetings to PM Modi.

Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli admired India’s ‘spectacular progress in various fields of science, technology, medicine & economic development’, and also expressed gratitude for the one million Covishield vaccines that India provided to Nepal as ‘a grant gesture of good neighbourly relations’.

“May you go from strength to strength as a nation & be victorious in every challenge faced,” wished Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa as he wished his Indian counterpart on the occasion of Republic Day.