Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Netherlands Royals to Visit India Today, Hold Bilateral Talks With Top Leadership

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will arrive here on Sunday night for the visit at the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

PTI

Updated:October 13, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Netherlands Royals to Visit India Today, Hold Bilateral Talks With Top Leadership
File photo of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will arrive here on Sunday for a five-day visit during which they will hold meetings with the top Indian leadership to boost bilateral economic and political cooperation.

King Willem-Alexander's trip would be his first state visit to India, following his ascension to the throne in 2013.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will arrive here on Sunday night for the visit at the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The King and Queen will visit New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kerala during their visit.

On Monday, the Dutch royals will meet President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while External Affairs Minister S Jasihankar will call on them.

The King and Queen will be accompanied on their visit by a senior ministerial delegation.

After the official programme in Delhi, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will also visit Mumbai from Wednesday and reach Kerala on Thursday. The royal couple will head home on Friday.

India and the Netherlands have a bilateral trade turnover of $12.87 billion (2018-2019).

The Netherlands is the fifth largest investor in India with a cumulative investment of $23 billion for the period 2000 to Dec 2017, the MEA said.

The Dutch Royal couple will also attend the Inaugural Session of 25th Technology Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Netherlands is the partner country for this Summit.

The Royal couple would be accompanied by about 140 business houses for this technology and innovation fair, representing various sectors, including agriculture, water, health-care and climate change.

The visit is expected to boost economic and political cooperation between India and the Netherlands, the MEA said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram