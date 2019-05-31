Narendra Modi
Move Over 'Chowkidar', Netizens Are Now Adding 'Contractor' to Their Twitter Handles. Here's Why
Several fans of Vadivelu, the actor who played Neasamani onscreen, have urged that Twitterati should add the prefix "Contractor" to their handles. In fact, #Vadivelu4life and #VadiveluforPm are also the top trends on Twitter right now. No, we aren't kidding!
Several fans of Vadivelu, the actor who played Neasamani onscreen, have urged that Twitterati should add the prefix "Contractor" to their handles. In fact, #Vadivelu4life and #VadiveluforPm are also the top trends on Twitter right now. No, we aren't kidding!
Now a lot of netizens weren't entirely sure about who Neasamani is and why he's suddenly everyone's talking about him. In fact, some couldn't help but wonder if he was a real person or just a character in a movie.
Google 😂😂 #Nesamani #Pray_for_Naesamani pic.twitter.com/iiSeMG8axi— Kamil mohamed (@Kamilmohamed15) May 30, 2019
Pray for #Nesamani #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/4FxuHB083e— Poovarasan (@Poova003) May 30, 2019
#Nesamani #Pray_for_Neasamani #Pray_For_Neasamani #laughriot— SamBenny (@sambenny90) May 30, 2019
What is this #Nesamani about? pic.twitter.com/Rc7jyZ7PTJ
Now, another trend has been spotted. Several fans of Vadivelu, the actor who played Neasamani onscreen, have urged that Twitterati should add the prefix "Contractor" to their handles. This could be taking a cue for the Bharatiya Janata Party where every member of the party, including our very own PM Modi, had added "Chowkidaar" to their Twitter handles during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Changed my @TwitterIndia handle to Contractor Sairamm Prabakar as a mark of solidarity and respect to #Nesamani #Pray_for_Neasamani #Pray_For_Nesamani— Contractor Sairamm Prabakar (@psairamm) May 30, 2019
Worldwide trending at No 2.. the power of #Vadivelu !!! #PrayForNesamani #Pray_for_Neasamani #Pray_for_Nesamani #Nesamani #NESAMANISarkar #ContractorNesamani pic.twitter.com/GIOl06yhEv— Contractor Nesamani's Apprentice_Suresh (@iSureshTweet) May 30, 2019
Lets congratulate #Nesamani for Trending worldwide..— Contractor Fiyaz (@Fiyaz92753383) May 30, 2019
#Nesamani Please change your profile name for our beloved respected Nesmani sir pic.twitter.com/m3iEFi3xFI— Contractor Dharanisankar Muthusamy (@dharanisankar11) May 30, 2019
Worldwide Trend வெறிதனம் 😍💪💪💪 #Nesamani #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/Tlkv4io5Sz— Contractor ஜியா (@ziyapdm) May 30, 2019
VICTORY 🇮🇳#Nesamani was trending higher than Rahul Gandhi yesterday, higher than Modi today.— Contractor Vikas Muralidharan (@vikas_murali) May 30, 2019
Real leader of India 🔥#Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/JDt2AWFf94
#Nesamani pic.twitter.com/6pRSodGkgz— Contractor Nesmani Mareeswaran (@mareesaut) May 30, 2019
The Moment has 🔥🔥— Contractor RJ Nalann (@rjnalann) May 30, 2019
- Contractor RJ Nalann !!! 😌#Nesamani #Pray_For_Neasamani #PrayForNesamani 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gEekzPwXWL
Who is Contractor Neasamani and why is the world praying for him? https://t.co/iSaBh85L0h— Contractor Sowmya Rajendran (@sowmya_rajen) May 30, 2019
In solidarity with Contractor Nesamani. #Nesamani #Pray_for_Nesamani— contractor Rgs bala (@bala54532) May 30, 2019
Let us all be Contractors. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e7Ul81M08A
In fact, #Vadivelu4life and #VadiveluforPm are also the top trends on Twitter right now. No, we aren't kidding!
