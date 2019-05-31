Move Over 'Chowkidar', Netizens Are Now Adding 'Contractor' to Their Twitter Handles. Here's Why

Changed my @TwitterIndia handle to Contractor Sairamm Prabakar as a mark of solidarity and respect to #Nesamani #Pray_for_Neasamani #Pray_For_Nesamani — Contractor Sairamm Prabakar (@psairamm) May 30, 2019

Lets congratulate #Nesamani for Trending worldwide.. — Contractor Fiyaz (@Fiyaz92753383) May 30, 2019

#Nesamani Please change your profile name for our beloved respected Nesmani sir pic.twitter.com/m3iEFi3xFI — Contractor Dharanisankar Muthusamy (@dharanisankar11) May 30, 2019

VICTORY 🇮🇳#Nesamani was trending higher than Rahul Gandhi yesterday, higher than Modi today.



Real leader of India 🔥#Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/JDt2AWFf94 — Contractor Vikas Muralidharan (@vikas_murali) May 30, 2019

Who is Contractor Neasamani and why is the world praying for him? https://t.co/iSaBh85L0h — Contractor Sowmya Rajendran (@sowmya_rajen) May 30, 2019

In solidarity with Contractor Nesamani. #Nesamani #Pray_for_Nesamani

Let us all be Contractors. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e7Ul81M08A — contractor Rgs bala (@bala54532) May 30, 2019

Since Wednesday, #Pray_for_Neasamani and #Neasamani have been the top trends on Twitter and Facebook. By now, you must be aware of how it all started. An enthusiastic fan shared a video of comedy legend Vadivelu from the Tamil film, Friends. The scene showed Vadivelu getting hit on the head with a hammer.Now a lot of netizens weren't entirely sure about who Neasamani is and why he's suddenly everyone's talking about him. In fact, some couldn't help but wonder if he was a real person or just a character in a movie.Now, another trend has been spotted. Several fans of Vadivelu, the actor who played Neasamani onscreen, have urged that Twitterati should add the prefix "Contractor" to their handles. This could be taking a cue for the Bharatiya Janata Party where every member of the party, including our very own PM Modi, had added "Chowkidaar" to their Twitter handles during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.In fact, #Vadivelu4life and #VadiveluforPm are also the top trends on Twitter right now. No, we aren't kidding!