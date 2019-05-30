Netizens Are Adding 'Contractor' to Their Twitter Handles after #PrayForNeasamani Starts Trending
Several fans of Vadivelu, the actor who played Neasamani onscreen, have urged that Twitterati should add the prefix "Contractor" to their handles. In fact, #Vadivelu4life and #VadiveluforPm are also the top trends on Twitter right now. No, we aren't kidding!
Several fans of Vadivelu, the actor who played Neasamani onscreen, have urged that Twitterati should add the prefix "Contractor" to their handles. In fact, #Vadivelu4life and #VadiveluforPm are also the top trends on Twitter right now. No, we aren't kidding!
Now a lot of netizens weren't entirely sure about who Neasamani is and why he's suddenly everyone's talking about him. In fact, some couldn't help but wonder if he was a real person or just a character in a movie.
Google 😂😂 #Nesamani #Pray_for_Naesamani pic.twitter.com/iiSeMG8axi— Kamil mohamed (@Kamilmohamed15) May 30, 2019
Pray for #Nesamani #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/4FxuHB083e— Poovarasan (@Poova003) May 30, 2019
#Nesamani #Pray_for_Neasamani #Pray_For_Neasamani #laughriot— SamBenny (@sambenny90) May 30, 2019
What is this #Nesamani about? pic.twitter.com/Rc7jyZ7PTJ
Now, another trend has been spotted. Several fans of Vadivelu, the actor who played Neasamani onscreen, have urged that Twitterati should add the prefix "Contractor" to their handles. This could be taking a cue for the Bharatiya Janata Party where every member of the party, including our very own PM Modi, had added "Chowkidaar" to their Twitter handles during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Changed my @TwitterIndia handle to Contractor Sairamm Prabakar as a mark of solidarity and respect to #Nesamani #Pray_for_Neasamani #Pray_For_Nesamani— Contractor Sairamm Prabakar (@psairamm) May 30, 2019
Worldwide trending at No 2.. the power of #Vadivelu !!! #PrayForNesamani #Pray_for_Neasamani #Pray_for_Nesamani #Nesamani #NESAMANISarkar #ContractorNesamani pic.twitter.com/GIOl06yhEv— Contractor Nesamani's Apprentice_Suresh (@iSureshTweet) May 30, 2019
Lets congratulate #Nesamani for Trending worldwide..— Contractor Fiyaz (@Fiyaz92753383) May 30, 2019
#Nesamani Please change your profile name for our beloved respected Nesmani sir pic.twitter.com/m3iEFi3xFI— Contractor Dharanisankar Muthusamy (@dharanisankar11) May 30, 2019
Worldwide Trend வெறிதனம் 😍💪💪💪 #Nesamani #Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/Tlkv4io5Sz— Contractor ஜியா (@ziyapdm) May 30, 2019
VICTORY 🇮🇳#Nesamani was trending higher than Rahul Gandhi yesterday, higher than Modi today.— Contractor Vikas Muralidharan (@vikas_murali) May 30, 2019
Real leader of India 🔥#Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/JDt2AWFf94
#Nesamani pic.twitter.com/6pRSodGkgz— Contractor Nesmani Mareeswaran (@mareesaut) May 30, 2019
The Moment has 🔥🔥— Contractor RJ Nalann (@rjnalann) May 30, 2019
- Contractor RJ Nalann !!! 😌#Nesamani #Pray_For_Neasamani #PrayForNesamani 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gEekzPwXWL
Who is Contractor Neasamani and why is the world praying for him? https://t.co/iSaBh85L0h— Contractor Sowmya Rajendran (@sowmya_rajen) May 30, 2019
In solidarity with Contractor Nesamani. #Nesamani #Pray_for_Nesamani— contractor Rgs bala (@bala54532) May 30, 2019
Let us all be Contractors. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e7Ul81M08A
In fact, #Vadivelu4life and #VadiveluforPm are also the top trends on Twitter right now. No, we aren't kidding!
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Seek Champions Trophy Inspiration Against Explosive West Indies
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
- Apple's Response Proves App Store Isn't Any More a Monopoly Than The Google Play Store
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s