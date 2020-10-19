News18 Logo

Arrest Twitter India Officials, Demand Netizens After Microblogging Site Showed J&K as Part of China

Several netizens also asked Prasad and the government to take action against Twitter India.

A major controversy has erupted after a distinguished fellow of India-based think tank Observer Research Foundation pointed out that Twitter India showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of Peoples Republic of China on timelines.

"So @Twitter has decided to reconfigure geography and declare Jammu & Kashmir as part of People's Republic of #China . If this is not a violation of #India laws, what is? Citizens of India have been punished for far less. But US Big Tech is above the law?", Gupta wrote tagging Telecom and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Several netizens also asked Prasad and the government to take action against Twitter India. "No @Twitter this is not a freak happenstance," Gupta said in another tweet.

"@Twitter @TwitterIndia so according to you Leh is a part of People's Republic of China," said a netizen. "Kindly look into this and take action appropriately. It's high time that these social media giants be held accountable for their stupidity," another Twitter user said asking Prasad to action.

"Please take cognizance of this serious matter and take necessary action against @TwitterIndia. They cannot take Indian sovereignty for granted. Don't let them normalize this misadventure," a Twitterati posted.

(With IANS inputs)


