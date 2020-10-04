Netizens Doubt Identity of PLA Soldier at LAC, Claim Pakistan is Aiding China in Border Row

After a Chinese journalist shared a video of PLA soldiers somewhere along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), netizens are claiming that the Pakistan Army is assisting Chinese forces in its border row with India, Times Now said in a report.

Chinese journalist Shen Shewei shared the 52 seconds-long video on Saturday, and said "Here, we met with Chinese PLA warriors along China India LAC. Maybe some of them were standing at the Galwan Valley."

The men are seen singing a nationalistic song titled 'the Motherland Won't Forget Me'. Speculation is adrift on the identity of a bearded man who according to OSINT analysts "looks different" than other soldiers in terms of features, height and built, said the report.

India has been engaged in a border stand-off with China since clashes with the PLA army resulted in the deaths of 20 soldiers in Galwan Valley in June. The Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China around patrolling point 14 in Galwan Valley.

China in September said its five soldiers were killed in the clash during during military and diplomatic talks with India at Moldo, said government sources. A top government source in South Block aware of the talks had told News18 at the time the actual Chinese toll would be much higher. “When the Chinese say five, multiply it by three,” they said.