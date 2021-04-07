Network 18 & Federal Bank's Initiative Sanjeevani Launched, Sonu Sood Asks People to Get Vaccinated

Network 18 and Federal Bank launches Sanjeevani- a shot of life, a first of its kind initiative on increasing awareness about Covid-19 vaccination in the presence of Actor Sonu Sood and Rakesh Asthana, DG of BSF on Wednesday. The event was launched at Attari border in Punjab amid a salutation ceremony by the Jawans in the background to create awareness on Covid vaccination.

Actor Sonu Sood who himself got vaccinated today said, “I remember the time (last year) when the movement of the migrants began to head for their home. We only appealed to them to stay calm and remain safe. Now when we have the vaccine against Covid, whoever is listening to us should please get the Covid vaccine.”

The campaign which has been launched on World Health Day is aimed at creating and increasing awareness about vaccination against Covid-19 and why it is important to get inoculated. Federal Bank’s MD and CEO Shyam Srinivasan was also present at the launch at Attari border.

“People must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to keep their families, people and countrymen safe,” Sonu Sood added.

The initiative is Federal Bank CSR drive to ensure that every Indian gets the shot of life, even in the remote corners of the country.

Rakesh Asthana, DG of the BSF also cleared any hesitancy regarding the vaccine at the launch. “As a leader we have to lead from the front. Every jawan has taken the vaccine… I would like to add that it is more necessary to fight the enemies of our health than fighting the enemies of the nation,” Asthana said.

Asthana added that his team is already aware of the vaccination. There is no hesitancy among the soldiers and their family, he said.

The Sanjeevani’s Vaccination drive began from the historical Attari Border in Punjab’s Amritsar amid salutation ceremony from the jawans. The ‘Sanjeevani Gaadi’ will travel across the country spreading information about Covid-19 vaccine across 5 key districts, starting from Amritsar then covering Indore, Nashik, Guntur and Dakshin Kanadda.

The initiative comes as India began its third phase of Covid vaccination in the country making the vaccine freely available to those above the age of 45 years. The government plans to gradually bring in beneficiaries from other age groups in what is known as the world’s biggest inoculation against Covid-19.

The initiative will collaborate with NGOs, Government agencies and influencers to spread information and bust myths surrounding the vaccine, while enlisting donors to gift vaccines to the most deprived and worst affected Indians.

The noble initiative is all about raising your voice for the health and well-being of people in the country as no one is safe, unless everyone is safe.

The event will see participation of eminent personalities including Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawala, Narayana Health’s chairperson Devi Shetty, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, Border Security Force (BSF) DG Rakesh Asthana and CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.