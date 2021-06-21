Network 18 Launches Sanjeevani Anthem, Composed by Shankar Mahadevan, to Promote Vaccination

Network 18 and Federal Bank launched the Sanjeevani Anthem on Monday, composed by singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, as part of the campaign to motivate people to take Covid-19 vaccine across the country.

The anthem ‘Tika Laga’ composed and sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Harshdeep Kaur and others motivates people and their family members to get vaccinated. Part of the lyrics are, “Tika laga, O zara tika laga, jab apni bari aye, tika laga.” The music video also features actor Sonu Sood.

Sood recalled the launch of the campaign in Attari in April and said that the initiative has managed to get more people vaccinated in a shorter time. “I remember when our journey started in Attari, I came across many people who think they will get vaccinated at a later stage. I feel that a message should be sent to them and we tried reaching out to them. Now when we see that so many people have got vaccinated and they are very confident. Because of this drive we have tried to get more people vaccinated in a short time,” Sood said.

Sood also recalled instances where he personally motivated people to get vaccinated and how people felt change after getting vaccinated.

The event was also attended by Shyam Srinivasan Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Bank, Ajith Kumar KK and Vice President of the Federal Bank among others.

Network 18 and Federal Bank had earlier launched Sanjeevani- a shot of life, a first of its kind initiative on increasing awareness about Covid-19 vaccination on April 7. The event was launched at Attari border in Punjab amid a salutation ceremony by the Jawans in the background to create awareness on Covid vaccination. On the launch of the event, Sonu Sood, the brand ambassador of the campaign, took the first dose of vaccine at a Delhi hospital.

The campaign which has been launched on World Health Day is aimed at creating and increasing awareness about vaccination against Covid-19 and why it is important to get inoculated. The initiative is Federal Bank CSR drive to ensure that every Indian gets the shot of life, even in the remote corners of the country.

The ‘Sanjeevani Gaadi’, a part of the initiative, has been travelling across the country to spread information about Covid-19 vaccine across 5 key districts, starting from Amritsar then covering Indore, Nashik, Guntur and Dakshin Kanadda. The Sanjeevani Gaadi has already reached 200 villages and sensitized around 1 lakh people and plan to cover 500 villages in order to raise awareness related to Covid vaccine.

