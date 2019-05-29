Take the pledge to vote

Network18 Digital Beats Times Internet on Election Result Day; Clocks a Record 56.2 Million Users

Network18’s digital properties, that include News18.com, Firstpost.com, Moneycontrol.com and CNBCTV18.com, beat the combined might of Times of India, Economic Times, Navbharat Times and Times Now websites along with other properties such as the Times-owned MX Player.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
With unmatched speed and accuracy in Lok Sabha election results, Network18 Digital has set an all new benchmark in election results coverage. A record 56.2 million users logged on to Network18 Digital’s websites on May 23, ahead of the 55 million users that Times Internet claims for the same period.

Network18’s digital properties, that include News18.com, Firstpost.com, Moneycontrol.com and CNBCTV18.com, beat the combined might of Times of India, Economic Times, Navbharat Times and Times Now websites along with other properties such as the Times-owned MX Player.

Network18 Digital’s election results coverage, powered by thousands of on-ground journalists and supported by cutting-edge product, design and technology, covered the breadth and depth of the elections like no other.

News18.com is India’s largest multi-language news destination available in 12 languages, Firstpost is India’s leading opinion website and Moneycontrol is the nation’s digital business destination.

For the verdict day on May 23, Network18 Digital had an unmatched coverage spread that included innovative election result display and interactive data analytics that broke through the clutter and stood out among competition.

Network18 has made a name for itself in getting the elections results right before everyone else, election after election, and this trust of the users has reflected once again in the record-shattering numbers.

On May 23, India delivered two decisive verdicts – for BJP in the Lok Sabha and another for Network18 Digital online. On the day that mattered the most, Network18 Digital properties witnessed the undivided attention of the Indian audience.
