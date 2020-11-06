Network18 News Channels Win Across 18 Categories at News Television Awards 2020

A host of Network18 news channels won accolades across 18 categories at the News Television Awards announced on Friday. The ceremony was held virtually and 120 awards were presented to various media groups across a range of categories.

CNN-News18's Zakka Jacob won Best TV News Presenter English for 'Brass Tacks', while 'News Epicentre' won Best News Debate Show (English). CNN-News18 also won awards in other categories. These are:

1. Best Entertainment Talk Show (English) - The Bollywood Roundtable

2. Best Promo Campaign by a News Channel (English) - #IndiaStayHome

3. Best Promo Show Packaging (English) - Battle for Delhi (Election Result Day)

4. Best Technological Innovation in News Television (English) - Corona Wall

Meanwhile, CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan won Best Business News Anchor (English). Here are some other accolades awarded to CNBC-TV18:

1. Best Editorial Team of a News Channel (English)

2. Lifestyle and Fashion News show (English)- Hi-Life

3. Best Business News Programme (English) - Restarting India

4. Best Marketing Initiative by a News Channel - #CNBCTV18Tweetathon

5. Best Promo for a Channel English - Chef Leadership Promo

The Hindi, Marathi and Odia subsidiaries of News18 also bagged several awards. These include:

1. Best Daily News Bulletin (Odia) - News18 Odia - Aamari Odisha

2. Best Prime Time News Show (Odia) - News18 Odia - Focus Point

3. Best TV News Presenter (Odia) - News18 Odia - Bandita Mohapatra - Amphan Cyclone update

4. Best Video Editor (Marathi)-News18 Lokmat - Prasad Mistry - Arey Vachva Show

5. Best Marketing Initiative by a News Channel Hindi - News18 India - Diwali Dhamaka Contest

6. Best Ground or Virtual Event Initiative Hindi - News18 India - Saas Bahu Aur Devrani Stardom Awards

7. Best Promo for a Channel Hindi-News18 India - Vote Kar

8. Best Promo for a Channel Marathi-News18 Lokmat - Election Anchor Promo

9. Best Promo for a Show Marathi-News18 Lokmat - Jagachya Pathivar