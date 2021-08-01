Nevada Sets Policy On Worker Virus Testing

Carson City (US), Jul 31 (AP) Nevada state employees who aren’t fully vaccinated for COVID-19 must take weekly virus tests starting Aug. 15. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the testing policy in a statement on Friday. As with other governors who have implemented similar vaccination or testing policies for their states, Sisolak’s statement made it clear his intent to nudge workers to get vaccinated.

Vaccination is the best tool we have to combat this virus and we are committed to making state government a safe and healthy environment for all employees and the public we are charged with serving, he said. Under Nevada’s mask mandate, state employees who live in substantial or high transmission counties - nearly all of the state - generally must wear a mask while working, the statement noted. (AP) .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here