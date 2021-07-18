Never Asked to Gherao Parliament, Farm Leaders Tell Delhi Police as Cops Suggest Alternate Venues for Stir

In a meeting with Delhi Police officials, famers’ bodies on Sunday sought permission to organize ‘kisan sansad’ or farmers’ parliament with 200 farmers outside the Parliament in New Delhi. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmers’ unions, has planned a protest comprising 200 farmers outside the Parliament every day.

Delhi Police officials suggested them venues other than outside the parliament. Meanwhile, farmers’ body put forward their demands to protest anywhere near the parliament during the Monsoon Session and categorically rejected the claim that they are going to ‘gherao’ the parliament.

Delhi Police officials will discuss the demands of the farmers with higher officials and another meeting will be conducted between the farmers and Delhi Police on Monday evening, sources said.

Farmers have sought permission to run the ‘kisan sansad’ anywhere near the parliament. The 200 farmers will also be given identity cards so that no outsiders join the protest.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also alerted DMRC and asked them to close seven metro stations near the Parliament on Monday.

The monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to start tomorrow i.e. from Monday. It will be the first session after the second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The session is expected to conclude on August 13, with 19 days of business.

Earlier, before the meeting it was being said that police officials are likely to suggest alternative protest venues in the national capital to the farmers. On Saturday, a meeting was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters where commissioner Balaji Srivastava had decided that five senior officers will talk to senior farmer leaders to convince them to avoid coming to the Parliament.

Farmers have been protesting near Delhi borders for over a year against the three farm laws.

