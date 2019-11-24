Never Desired to Enter Politics, PM Modi Reveals on Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: "I never had the desire to enter politics, but since I am part of it now I give my best on how to work for the people," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Interacting with a group of National Cadet Corps cadets in his "Mann ki Baat" radio programme, Modi also said that as an NCC cadet in his school days, he never got punished.

To a question by a cadet about his interests and schedule, the Prime Minster said that he enjoys reading, a habit which is fast being replaced by Google.

In broad strokes, Modi also spoke about the Fit India movement, cleaning plastic waste, the importance of preserving dying languages and the Armed Forces Flag day.

