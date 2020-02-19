Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Never Gave Assurance in UK Court of No Further Investigation in Sanjeev Chawla Case, MHA Tells HC

The court reserved its order after being informed by Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for MHA, that Sanjeev Chawla will remain in Tihar jail and they will question him there itself.

PTI

Updated:February 19, 2020, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Never Gave Assurance in UK Court of No Further Investigation in Sanjeev Chawla Case, MHA Tells HC
File photo of bookie Sanjeev Chawla.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was informed by the Home Ministry on Wednesday it never gave any assurance in UK court that no further investigation will be carried out in the case related to Sanjeev Chawla, alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje.

Justice Anu Malhotra will on Thursday pronounce order on Chawla's plea challenging his custodial remand in the case.

The court reserved its order after being informed by Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for MHA, that Chawla will remain in Tihar jail and they will question him there itself.

Chawla, extradited from the UK, has challenged in the high court the trial court's order sending him to police custody saying that during the extradition proceedings, the MHA had given assurance to the UK government that he will be kept in Tihar jail only to face trial.

Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Cronje to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram