Never Heard of Allegations of Sexual Misconduct by MJ Akbar: Witnesses Tell Court
Akbar, who had resigned as minister on October 17 last year following the allegations levelled during the #metoo campaign, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media.
File photo of MJ Akbar.
New Delhi: Two witnesses, appearing in support of the criminal defamation case filed by former Union minister MJ Akbar, told a Delhi court on Wednesday that nobody ever mentioned anything resembling the allegations levelled by scribe Priya Ramani, who has accused him of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo campaign.
Tapan Chaki, a corporate communications consultant based in Kolkata, and Sunil Gujral, a businessman and Akbar's neighbour and family friend in Kolkata, deposed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.
"There was never any occasion where anybody even mentioned anything remotely resembling such allegations," Chaki said.
"The tweets and publications by Priya Ramani have caused enormous damage to his reputation," said Chaki.
Gujral told the court that he had never heard anything negative about Akbar and that his reputation in the society was impeccable. The court has posted the matter for further proceedings on August 2.
Akbar, who had resigned as minister on October 17 last year following the allegations levelled during the campaign, had told the court that "Ramani's tweets used language that was deeply offensive, maligning, in bad faith, and a web of fabrication spun out of the lies".
Akbar filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.
Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist. He has denied the accusations.
Akbar had earlier told the court that the allegations made in the article in Vogue and the subsequent tweets were defamatory on the face of it as the complainant had deposed them to be false and imaginary.
He had told the court in his statement that an "immediate damage" has been caused to him due to the scurrilous, concocted and false allegations of sexual misconduct.
Multiple women have come out with accounts of alleged sexual harassment by him while he was working as a journalist.
Akbar has termed the allegations "false, fabricated and deeply distressing" and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Explains Meaning of 'Saat Pheras' with Priyanka Chopra on US Chat Show
- India Drawn Alongside Qatar in 2nd Round of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
- Is Chunky Panday the First Confirmed Celebrity Contestant of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13?
- People are Using FaceApp's Aging Filter to Compare Selfies with Photos of their Parents
- Kane Williamson’s World - What if India Had Dared to Embrace it Themselves?