Never Imagined One Could Land in Jail for Bursting Crackers, Tweets Delhi DCP; Removes It Later
The Delhi Police on Friday said it had nothing to do with the tweet and the officer had posted it from his personal Twitter handle.
Representative image (File image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A Delhi Police deputy commissioner has tweeted he never imagined that bursting firecrackers could land somebody in jail, only to delete the post after it went viral.
The Delhi Police, however, on Friday said it had nothing to do with the tweet and the officer had posted it from his personal Twitter handle.
“Bursting firecrackers on Diwali could land you in jail. Never imagined such a day would come. Am I in my country, Bharat? Jai Sri Ram. Jai Hind," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya, had tweeted in Hindi. He later deleted it.
The officer, in another tweet on Friday, said, "It was a momentary inadvertent slip on my part. It does not reflect any opinion/view. I sincerely apologise for this inadvertent slip."
The Supreme Court had allowed people to burst firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only on Diwali and other festivals. The top court also allowed manufacture and sale of just "green crackers" which have low emission of light, sound and harmful chemicals
The Delhi Police, in a statement, said it has nothing to do with the tweet. "The said tweet got posted from the personal handle of Sh. Devender Arya. It was immediately deleted by the officer. Delhi Police has nothing to do with that tweet. We are committed to ensure that directions of Hon'ble Supreme Court on this issue are strictly complied with," it said.
The apex court had also said police should ensure that there was no sale of banned firecrackers and in case of any violation, the station house officer (SHO) of the police station of the area would be held personally liable and this would amount to committing contempt of the court.
