Never Posed as Hathras Victim’s Bhabhi, Can’t Help it if Someone Assumed It, Says MP Doctor

Reacting to the allegation of posing as fake sister-in-law in Hathras case, the Jabalpur based physician on Saturday denied pretending to be victim's 'bhabhi' and said that it was all ‘cooked up’ story by some media channels.

Rajkumari Bansal was accused of posing as fake sister-in-law of Hathras victim as she stayed at the victim’s house for two days.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing into the alleged links of PFI and naxals in the Hathras case had narrowed down to a woman who allegedly posed as victim’s sister in law and stayed at her home.

Rajkumari Bansal was accused of prompting victim family for offering certain statements before the media. Bansal, a physician by profession works at Netaji Subas Chandra Bose medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

“I was present there (at victim’s house) and if someone identifies me as fake sister in law of the victim, I can’t help,” said the physician.

“Did I say that I am the sister in law of the victim. I am not illiterate, I only talk on the basis of evidences,” she adds.

When asked about the purpose behind her visit to Hathras, the physician said it was purely on humanitarian grounds as she was quite upset with growing ‘atrocities’ in the last few years.

“I had planned to extend some financial help and I also offered them my one month’s salary,” Rajkumari Bansal said.

Bansal added that she had planned to return the next day after spending some hours with the victim’s family but she claimed that the victim’s family had requested her to stay there for one or two more days to which she agreed.

“I came to learn that UP SIT is linking me with naxals and when they (SIT) come to meet me, then only could I know what they are trying probe against me. I was born and brought up in Madhya Pradesh and did my job there itself. So, I am also curious to know who is linking me with the naxals,” She said.

Bansal said that she has no connection with Bhim army, but she has been active in social service since 2017. She added that her visit to Hathras didn’t had anything to do with naxals or Bhim army.

