'Never Undermined Modern Meds': Patanjali Backs Harsh Vardhan in IMA's 'Uncalled' Remarks on Coronil

The Patanjali Research Foundation Trust on Wednesday slammed the critical statement issued by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on the launch of Patanjali's Coronil tablet in the presence of Union minister Harsh Vardhan terming the statement as 'uncalled for.'

The statement comes days after the IMA expressed shock over the "blatant lie of WHO certification" for Patanjali's Coronil tablet, which the company claims is an evidence-based medicine to fight Covid-19 and demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister in whose presence the medicine was launched.

In a statement, Patanjali had earlier said: "Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme." However, WHO South-East Asia in a tweet later said: "WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment COVID-19."

Patanjali's press release on the issue was tweeted by managing director Acharya Balkrishna. "Our honourable health minister never undermined modern medicine. Rather his presence in the event showed his sincere efforts as a health minister to provide acceptability to other forms of medicinal systems," it read.

The company said Coronil has been awarded the CoPP licence -- the certificate compliant of WHO - Good Manufacturing Practices -- by the Drug Controller General of India and is approved by government ministries. "We have shared all our research data with the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. The ministry has approved and categorically agreed for Coronil as medicine for Covid-19 management," Patanjali said.

It claimed the evidence-based medicine is an "integration of scientifically validated research evidences under pre-clinical and clinical expertise. The composition of this medicine has been disclosed to public at large, and had been thoroughly reviewed and scrutinised by the competent licensing authorities. Therefore Coronil is no-way a secret medicine as portrayed by IMA officials; stating such vague and erroneous statements is absolutely incorrect and should be withdrawn forthwith."

In a statement issued on Monday, the IMA said, "Being Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country...can you clarify the time frame, time line for the so-called clinical trial of this said anti-corona product?" "The country needs an explanation from the minister. The Indian Medical Association will also write to National Medical Commission for seeking suo moto explanation for his blatant disrespect to the code of conduct of Medical Council of India," the IMA had said.

IMA's critical statement was strongly condemned by the Delhi Medical Association. "The content of the press release are baseless, unauthorised, illegal and defamatory for the clean and honest image of Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan," it claimed. The minister attended the inaugural programme in "his capacity as a union health minister and not as a modern medicine practitioner," it further claimed.

Patanjali had introduced ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year, when the pandemic was at its peak. It had to face severe criticism as it lacked scientific evidence regarding its efficacy.

(With inputs from PTI)