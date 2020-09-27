New AICC Telangana Incharge Manickam Tagore Meets Party Leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress in-charge and MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday urged the party leaders to work with discipline and unity to ensure its victory in the upcoming polls to an assembly constituency and two MLC seats. Tagore, who arrived here on Saturday to a grand welcome accorded by party workers on his maiden visit to the city after being appointed as the in-charge of party affairs in the state, held a series of meetings with state Congress leaders.

Tagore convened meetings to discuss strategy for the coming bypoll to Dubbak assembly constituency near Medak and elections for the two council seats and also the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). At the core committee meeting, Tagore stressed on working with a team spirit and discipline to win the polls, party sources said.

Tagore, who is MP from Virudhunagar constituency in Tamil Nadu, made suggestions to the party leaders for the victory in the bypoll to Dubbak assembly segment, they said. The bypoll is necessitated in Dubbak following the demise of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy recently.

The schedule for the Dubbak bypoll has not yet been announced by the Election Commission. In a meeting with party leaders on the council poll to Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad and Nalgonda-Warangal- Khammam Graduates constituencies, to be held next year, Tagore spoke about enrolling graduates as voters and working among masses to highlight the alleged misuse of power by ruling TRS, the sources said.

He also directed the party leaders and workers to continue the agitation against the farm bills recently passed in Parliament. The MP attended a preparatory meet for the GHMC polls, likely to be held early next year, and another with the presidents of District Congress Committees (DCC), the sources added.

State Congress president and Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other leaders attended the meetings. PTI SJR ROH ROH 09272127 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor