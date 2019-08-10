Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

New Air Traffic Control System Installed at Kurnool Airport in Andhra, Useful for Night Landings

The new system is known as Advance Air Traffic Advisory System (AATAS) and it is fully approved by FAA, USA.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:August 10, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New Air Traffic Control System Installed at Kurnool Airport in Andhra, Useful for Night Landings
The newly installed Air Traffic System at Kurnool airport.
Loading...

Amaravati: With government approving basic night landing facility for Kurnool airport last week, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved Automatic Air Traffic Control (ATC) system was installed at the airport. This will enable all non-scheduled flights to operate without ATC and will help in saving Lakhs per month.

The new system is known as Advance Air Traffic Advisory System (AATAS) and it is fully approved by FAA, USA. This system has been widely used across the world to manage small airports without ATC.

In our country, a nod by Airport Authority of India (AAI) is a must for any airport to function. The cost for one shift is about Rs 25 Lakh and for full day operations, it charges Rs 50 Lakhs per month.

With AATAS, the airport can now avoid AAI - ATC during non-watch hours and will help in saving Lakhs per month. AATAS can be used by the upcoming Amaravati aero sports academy and the aviation academy at Kurnool Airport.

The new system will be synced with satellite soon and will be available for use.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram