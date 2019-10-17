New Airport Connects Chennai and Jaffna After 40 Years as Air India Flight Makes First Landing

Bengaluru: It takes less than 30 minutes to partake a journey from Chennai to Jaffna by air. But it took an Air India flight more than 40 years to cover that distance.

On Thursday, a small Alliance Air ATR flight – a subsidiary of Air India – in Chennai made its maiden landing at the newly upgraded Jaffna International Airport at Palaly, 20 kilometers north of Jaffna city of Sri Lanka, opening with it, a new chapter in the 2000-year-old relationship between the two nations.

Equipped with a 2.3 kilometer-long runway, Sri Lanka’s third international airport was declared open by President Maithripala Sirisena after the landing of the first flight from India.

In the 1960s and 70s, Jaffna, the Tamil heartland in Sri Lanka had well-connected aerial routes with India with both Air India and Ceylon Airways having operations between the two neighboring countries. It was discontinued in the late 1970s when the 30-year long Eelam war for a separate homeland for Tamils forced the Sri Lankan government to shut all international operations at the airport in the late 1970s.

The people of Jaffna, who have both cultural and familial relationships with India, had been demanding that the airport should be reopened for public transport ever since the defeat of separatist organization LTTE in 2009. The distance between Jaffna and Colombo is 370 kilometers and a journey of 6-8 hours by road or train.

The Sri Lankan government has spent a few hundred crores to build a new runway for the safe landing of bigger flights at the airport managed by the Sri Lankan Airforce. Recently, it was upgraded to an International Airport by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga and a number of other dignitaries. The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka was also present on the occassion.

Initially flights from Chennai, Trichy and Kochi will fly to Jaffna. Later, governments of both the countries want to extend it to other major cities in India like Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

The Sri Lankan government has already declared Batticaloa airport on the east coast as island nation’s fourth International Airport. It is likely to be opened for the flights from India soon.

Northern and Eastern Provinces in Sri Lanka have over 20 lakh Tamil population. Direct flights from India to these two cities is expected to boost tourism and trade in Tamil dominated areas. Both the provinces have pristine beaches and historic places.

Sri Lanka earlier had just two international airports – Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo and Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport at Hambanthota in the south. But, no flights are operated out of Hambanthota.

