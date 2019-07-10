Take the pledge to vote

New Amendment in POCSO Act Includes Death Penalty for Sexual Offences Against Children

The amendments in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also provide for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
New Amendment in POCSO Act Includes Death Penalty for Sexual Offences Against Children
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved amendments in the POCSO Act, which deals with crime against children, and included death penalty for sexual assault on minors, officials said.

The amendments in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also provide for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography.

The changes are expected to discourage the trend of child sexual abuse by acting as a deterrent due to strong penal provisions incorporated in the Act, the government said.

"It intends to protect the interest of vulnerable children in times of distress and ensures their safety and dignity. The amendment is aimed to establish clarity regarding the aspects of child abuse and punishment thereof," it said.

