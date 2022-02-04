New Army Combat Uniforms for Troops Only Through Fixed Channels, Fabric Won’t Be Sold in Open Market

The Army is coming up with a plan to ensure that new combat uniforms are supplied to the troops only through fixed channels and the fabric is not available for sale in the open market to avoid the possibility of misuse, News18 has learnt.

The new combat uniform, designed and developed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), was unveiled on January 15 during the Army Day parade.

As reported by News18 last month, it was chosen from 15 exclusive camouflage patterns, four different designs and eight fabric options.

Defence sources told News18 that as per the plan, the new stitched combat uniforms for junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and other ranks in the Army will be procured through the Master General Sustenance (MGS) Branch and provided to the troops through the units of the Army Ordnance Corps.

Currently, combat uniforms are issued to JCOs and OR based on a life cycle concept, as per which they are entitled to one such uniform every 15 months.

For officers in the Army, the new stitched combat uniforms will be provided through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), which will also cater to the additional uniforms the JCOs and jawans may require.

FABRIC TO BE AVAILABLE TEMPORARILY IN CSD

However, till the time this plan of supplying new stitched combat uniforms through central procurement and CSD route is formalised, the fabric of the uniform manufactured by specific reputable vendors can be sold through CSD temporarily. This will start by June this year.

“Once the planned procurement system is implemented, the fabric of the combat uniform will not be sold through the CSD or in the civil market and only stitched uniforms will be provided to the troops through fixed channels,” a source told News18.

The new combat uniform will be stitched in 13 sizes for the troops. “This will prevent misuse of the uniform and preserve its novelty, by ensuring the fabric or the stitched uniform is not easily available anywhere,” the source quoted above said.

The last combat uniform introduced in 2008 had, over the years, become easily available in the open market and had become prone to misuse.

Sources also said that the stock of the existing combat uniform will last till 2023 and those who’ve been issued the uniform recently will continue wearing it for the full life cycle of 15 months. The transition period will see some overlap, where some of the troops will wear the old uniform and some would have shifted to the new one.

The Army is also modifying the coat combat and combat T-shirt to ensure they are complimentary to the new uniform. The modified combat T-shirt will be supplied to the troops through ordnance routes.

The existing combat T-shirt is camouflage patterned.

The improved combat uniform will be lightweight, stronger and quick drying, making it more comfortable for troops during operations. It has 80:20 ratio of cotton and polyester and a GSM of 190.

As reported earlier by News18.com, around 300 pieces of the approved prototype of the uniform are being manufactured for all command headquarters for familiarisation of all personnel. This also includes 10 to 20 custom-made uniforms. Commands where women Army personnel are posted in Corps of Military Police units will be provided around a dozen additional sets.

