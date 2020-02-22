Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

New Army HQ in Delhi Cantt Likely to be Ready in Next 5 Years

Set at a budget of Rs 750 crore, the new Army headquarters will reportedly accommodate 1,684 officers and 4,330 staff personnel. It will also bring together eight existing offices of the force from different parts of the Capital under one single roof.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 22, 2020, 10:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
New Army HQ in Delhi Cantt Likely to be Ready in Next 5 Years
The design of the New Army HQ , The Thal Sena Bhawan in Delhi Cantt. (Image: @shreyadhoundial/Twitter)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the new Indian Army headquarters of 'Thal Sena Bhawan (TSB)' on Friday at Delhi Cantonment. The new building is located opposite to the Manekshaw Centre.

Spread over 39 acres, the TSB is expected to include 6,104 offices in a multi-storey complex that will also house a parking space, reported The Times of India.

Set at a budget of Rs 750 crore, the new Army headquarters will reportedly accommodate 1,684 officers and 4,330 staff personnel. It will also bring together eight existing offices of the force from different parts of the Capital under one single roof.

During the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Defence Minister said that all departments of the Army, as well as the new Department of Military Affairs, will come under one roof with the new building.

Army chief General MM Naravane added that offices of senior functionaries like the chief and vice-chief of the Army will be co-located with the Defence Minister's office wherever it may be.

Even though most Army officers will be shifting to the new Thal Sena Bhawan complex, top officials will continue working from the South Block on the Raisina Hill complex or wherever the defence ministry shifts under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The Central Vista redevelopment project will see a triangular Parliament building beside the existing one, the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate and a common Central Secretariat.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram