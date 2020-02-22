New Army HQ in Delhi Cantt Likely to be Ready in Next 5 Years
Set at a budget of Rs 750 crore, the new Army headquarters will reportedly accommodate 1,684 officers and 4,330 staff personnel. It will also bring together eight existing offices of the force from different parts of the Capital under one single roof.
The design of the New Army HQ , The Thal Sena Bhawan in Delhi Cantt. (Image: @shreyadhoundial/Twitter)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the new Indian Army headquarters of 'Thal Sena Bhawan (TSB)' on Friday at Delhi Cantonment. The new building is located opposite to the Manekshaw Centre.
Spread over 39 acres, the TSB is expected to include 6,104 offices in a multi-storey complex that will also house a parking space, reported The Times of India.
During the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Defence Minister said that all departments of the Army, as well as the new Department of Military Affairs, will come under one roof with the new building.
Army chief General MM Naravane added that offices of senior functionaries like the chief and vice-chief of the Army will be co-located with the Defence Minister's office wherever it may be.
Even though most Army officers will be shifting to the new Thal Sena Bhawan complex, top officials will continue working from the South Block on the Raisina Hill complex or wherever the defence ministry shifts under the Central Vista redevelopment project.
The Central Vista redevelopment project will see a triangular Parliament building beside the existing one, the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate and a common Central Secretariat.
