New Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's 'Good News' for Home State MP

Jyotiraditya Scindia (File photo)

Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines.

SpiceJet will start eight new flights connecting Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra and Gujarat from Friday onwards, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday. Good news for Madhya Pradesh! Starting 8 new flights from July 16 onwards via SpiceJet: Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior; Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior; Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur; Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad, the minister said on Twitter.

The Civil Aviation Ministry & the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN to greater heights! he added. Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

first published:July 11, 2021, 15:10 IST