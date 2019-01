New Breakthrough in Kodanadu Case, DMK Functionaries Allegedly Produced Surety for Accused

The Kodanad mystery has deepened with documents now showing that DMK party functionaries allegedly produced surety for the two accused — Walayar Manoj and KV Sayyan.Manoj and Sayyan are accused in the Kodanad break-in case in April 2017.Sundarraj, the person who gave surety for the accused Sayan is reportedly a personal photographer of DMK MLA Subramaniyam. Kathirvelu, the person who gave surety for Manoj is reportedly a DMK youth wing cadre. Sureties for the accused were produced by Sundarraj and Kathirvelu[/caption]DMK stepped up allegations against Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami for his alleged involvement in the Kodanadu robbery and murder mystery case. The DMK had met the Governor on Monday demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister for his alleged involvement in the Kodanad burglary and the 5 deaths related to this incident.DMK spokesperson, however, distances himself from commenting on the issue and maintains that he is not sure if the two who produced surety are from the DMKAIADMK has maintained that these allegations are crafted by the opposition and is politically motivated.Edappadi Palaniswami, on Friday, said: “It is a drama scripted by the DMK to defame me and discredit me. How dare they level such allegations? I have been behind bars seven times when I organised protests? I am not scared and I will face it (the case) legally.The Chief Minister said this in a public meeting that was organised to mark MGR’s birth anniversary.The accused were arrested by the Tamil Nadu police in Delhi and were produced before the Egmore court on Monday. The court subsequently granted them bail yesterday.A former Tehelka journalist had interviewed Sayan and Manoj and the two had linked the Chief Minister to the Kodanadu break-in, which led to the murder of a 50-year-old security guard. When the security footage was released, the Chennai police registered an FIR against Sayan, Manoj and the journalist under IPCs section 503(A), 5051(a)(b) and 505(2).Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.