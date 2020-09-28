INDIA

New Bridge On Zuari River To Completed By April: Goa Minister

A parallel bridge on Zuari River in North Goa will be completed by April next year as 70 per cent work has been completed, state public works department minister Deepak Pauskar said on Monday. The bridge, which will link the two districts of the state, was to be completed in December but timelines went awry due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

“Four out of eight lanes of the bridge and approach roads will be completed by April next year. The contractor has assured us he will complete work,” the minister said. Queried on the bad condition of roads in the state, Pauskar blamed it on underground sewerage lines and said hot- mixing technology would be deployed to construct them with the Rs 150 crore sanctioned for the purpose by the Central government.

  • First Published: September 28, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
