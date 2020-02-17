New Building Will Widen Gulf Between Parliament and Poor Man's Hut, Says Lok Sabha Secretary General
Subhash Kashyap said when it comes to lavish lifestyles 'our politicians are not less than Mughals', adding that the new parliament building on which a large amount of money will be spent is against the ideals of Mahtama Gandhi.
File photo of Parliament House.
New Delhi: Former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash Kashyap on Monday said the new parliament building will further widen the "gulf" between the government and the country's poor.
Speaking at a book launch at Gandhi Smriti here, Kashyap said when it comes to lavish lifestyles "our politicians are not less than Mughals." He said the new parliament building on which a large amount of money will be spent is against the ideals of Mahtama Gandhi.
"The new parliament building will further widen the gulf between the parliament and the poor man's hut as money which should be utilised for the poor will be used for this building," Kashyap said while addressing attendees from the dais.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was also present at the event.
Taking further dig at politicians and referring to the central government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Kashyap said a campaign to clean the country has started but it's not known when a campaign will be started to clean politics.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Man Finishing a 200-Foot-Long Skywalk across Two Hotel Towers in Hawaii is Chilling
- Rare Pic of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt from Their Childhood will Make Your Day
- Stoners Out: To Limit Crowds, Amsterdam May Soon Ban Tourists from Visiting Cannabis Cafes
- Next-Gen Hyundai Elite i20 Images Leaked Before Official Release, See Pics
- Sneak Peek into FIFA's Legacy Projects Ahead of U-17 Women's World Cup in India