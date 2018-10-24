English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Chief Justices Appointed In Calcutta, Bombay, Uttarakhand, Gauhati and Sikkim High Courts
With the fresh appointments, all the 24 high courts in the country have full-time chief justices.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Five high courts in the country got new chief justices on Wednesday, a separate Law Ministry notification said. The appointments were made in courts in Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Calcutta, Gauhati and Bombay.
Justice Ramesh Rangnath, a judge of the Andhra Pradesh and Telengana High Court has been appointed chief justice of the Uttarakhand HC. Justice K M Joseph, who was heading the Nainital-based HC was elevated to the Supreme Court in August.
Vijai Kumar Bist, a judge of the Uttarakhand HC, has been elevated as chief justice of the Sikkim HC. Debasis Kar Gupta, a judge of the Calcutta HC, has been elevated as chief justice in the same court.
Justice Ajjikuttira Somaiah Bopanna, a judge of the Karnataka High Court has been sent to the Gauhati HC as chief justice. Justice Naresh Harishchandra Patil, a judge of the Bombay HC, has been elevated as its chief justice.
