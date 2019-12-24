Jharkhand result tally
New Citizenship Law Against Constitution as it is Based on Religion, Says Yogendra Yadav
Yogendra Yadav also said the new law is against every citizen of this country because it is against the social fabric of India.
File image of Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav.
New Delhi: Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav on Monday said the new citizenship law is based on religion which is against the Constitution.
He was part of a discussion on the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC at the Faculty of Law in Delhi University.
Yadav said earlier also there was a law for citizenship in India and it was not based on religion.
The present law, the Citizenship Amendment Act, is based on religion that is why it is against the Constitution, he said.
"The new law is against every citizen of this country because it is against the social fabric of India," Yadav said.
At the discussion, the students demanded that the law be taken back.
