CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » India » New Coronavirus Variants Reducing Vaccine Effectiveness, Stay Cautious: Gehlot
1-MIN READ

New Coronavirus Variants Reducing Vaccine Effectiveness, Stay Cautious: Gehlot

File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

He said the delta variant of the virus has reduced the efficacy of COVID19 vaccine and in some countries, booster doses are being administered.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to the people to stay alert and follow all coronavirus-related guidelines to reduce the risk of infection. He said the delta variant of the virus has reduced the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine and in some countries, booster doses are being administered.

“Due to the low availability of the Covid vaccine and the decrease in the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine due to new variants of the corona, the possibility of a third wave increases. Therefore it is very important that utmost care is taken. The Government of India should also make preparations by sharing experience with other countries," Gehlot tweeted. He said more than four crore beneficiaries in the state have been vaccinated at least one dose. Of them, more than one crore have received both the doses.

“We all have to be alert in view of the possibility of third wave of the coronavirus. The state government has set up a genome sequencing lab in SMS Hospital to test new variants," the chief minister said.

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here

Tags
first published:August 27, 2021, 14:58 IST