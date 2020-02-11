New Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

New Delhi (नई दिल्ली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and New Delhi district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the New Delhi Municipal Council. It shares inter-state border with no other state. New Delhi is part of 4. New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

New Delhi is one of the only two stronghold seats in Delhi in which have been won by the same party (AAP) in the previous two Assembly elections which a margin of victory greater than 20% of the total votes polled. The maximum number of candidates in the 2020 elections are contesting from New Delhi (28 candidates). Rithala and New Delhi are the only two constituencies in which the winner's vote share in all the previous three Assembly elections has been more than 50%. Three constituencies in Delhi recorded a turnout which was more than 10% lower than 2015: Delhi Cantt (-13.23%), New Delhi (-12.57%) and Rajouri Garden (-10.56%).

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Upper Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,45,901 eligible electors, of which 79,799 were male, 66,101 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in New Delhi in 2020 is 828.34.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in New Delhi, there are a total of 2121 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,37,924 eligible electors, of which 76,015 were male, 61,828 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,24,107 eligible electors, of which 68,479 were male, 55,554 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,35,691 eligible electors, of which 75,085 were male, 60,591 female.

The number of service voters in New Delhi in 2015 was 73. In 2013, there were 72 and in 2008 there were 15.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal of AAP won in this seat by defeating Nupur Sharma of BJP by a margin of 31,583 votes which was 35.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 64.14% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Arvind Kejriwal of AAP won in this seat defeating Sheila Dikshit of INC by a margin of 25,864 votes which was 31.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 53.46% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Sheila Dikshit of INC won in this seat defeating Vijay Jolly of BJP by a margin of 13,982 votes which was 18.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.2% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 40. New Delhi Assembly segment of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 28 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants. In 2013, 17 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 25 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from New Delhi are: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Ram Gulam (BSP), Romesh Sabharwal (INC), Sunil Kumar Yadav (BJP), Ajay Tiwari (RRP), Aditi Sharma (HAMS), Amit Sharma (VBP), Ashok Agyani (BSNP), MU Dua (ANP), Narender Kumar Bansal (BLPGL), Pratap Chandra (RRP), Mahender Singh (PPID), Meena Suryawanshi (RPIA), Professor Ramesh Narain Singh (VSP), Rajbir (BDP), Shealendera Singh (AJAP), Sampurna Nand Uniyal (JAVP), Kirti Singh Panwar (IND), Daya Shankar Agrawal (IND), Yogender Singh (IND), Ramesh Kumar Khatri (IND), Rahul Kumar (IND), Rahul Beniwal (IND), Vikas Sharma (IND), Shiv Kumar (IND), Sanni Kaushik (IND), Sant Dharmveer Chotiwala (IND), Sandeep Srivastava (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.15%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 64.72%, while it was 66.93% in 2013. In 2008, 56.2% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -12.57%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 166 polling stations in 40. New Delhi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 188. In 2013 there were 211 polling stations and in 2008, there were 191.

Extent:

40. New Delhi constituency comprises of the following areas of New Delhi district of Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (N Delhi Municipal Corporation )-Charge No. 1 N Delhi Municipal Corporation-Charge No. 2 N Delhi Municipal Corporation-Charge No. 3 N Delhi Municipal Corporation-Charge No. 4 N Delhi Municipal Corporation-Charge No. 5 N Delhi Municipal Corporation-Charge No. 6 N Delhi Municipal Corporation-Charge No. 7 N Delhi Municipal Corporation-Charge No. 8 N Delhi Municipal Corporation-Charge No. 9 (Part) EB No. 1-17. 9 municipal wards (New Delhi Municipal Council Charge No. 1 (Defence Colony, Connaught Place), NDMC Charge No. 2 (Paharganj, Parliament Street), NDMC Charge No. 3 (Chanakyapuri, Parliament Street), NDMC Charge No. 4 (Connaught Place, Parliament Street), NDMC Charge No. 5 (Defence Colony, Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri, Parliament Street), NDMC Charge No. 6 (Defence Colony), NDMC Charge No. 7 (Vasant Vihar, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas), NDMC Charge No. 8 (Vasant Vihar), NDMC Charge No. 9 (Vasant Vihar, Chanakyapuri)) of the New Delhi Municipal Council fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by New Delhi is 34.39 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110001, 110003, 110004, 110011, 110013, 110016, 110021, 110023, 110029, 110049, 110050, 110069

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of New Delhi is: 28°37'45.1"N 77°10'02.6"E.

