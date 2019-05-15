New Delhi-Milan Flight Makes Emergency Landing in UAE After Indian Man Dies Onboard

An Alitalia New Delhi-Milan flight made an emergency landing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the death of an Indian man onboard the flight, Indian Embassy officials said here.The victim Kailash Chandra Saini, 52, from Rajasthan, was accompanied by his 26-year-old son Heera Lal, reports the Khaleej Times."The flight made an emergency landing (at the Abu Dhabi International Airport) on Monday night. The body was taken to Mafraq Hospital. The formalities have been completed. The death certificate was issued today (Tuesday). The body will be repatriated on an Etihad flight, hopefully by Wednesday morning," Embassy counsellor M. Rajamurugan said on Tuesday.