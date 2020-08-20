New Delhi Municipal Council Bags 'Cleanest Capital City' Award in Swachh Survekshan 2020

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has bagged the first rank in the "cleanest capital" city category in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 announced on Thursday.

The NDMC area comprises Lutyen's Delhi which is regarded as the seat of central authority in India. It also houses important buildings such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Parliament House, the Supreme Court, and the North and South Blocks.

"The NDMC has already achieved ODF++ status and 3 stars Garbage Free City ranking in the Nationwide Swachhta Award Categories. The NDMC is a bin free city with volume sensor underground bins which are monitored at command and control centre," a senior civic body official said. "We are carrying out 100 pc door-to-door collection and processes all its waste on daily basis. No garbage goes to landfill site and entire waste is incinerated to produce power," he added.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 — the fifth annual cleanliness survey of the country — were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony where 129 awards were given in different categories. Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for a fourth straight year while Surat and Navi Mumbai grabbed the second and third positions respectively.

Varanasi, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, was adjudged the 'Best Ganga Town' in the country, followed by Kanpur, Munger, Prayagraj and Haridwar.