New Delhi Railway Station Gets Executive Waiting Lounge on Par With Airports

The New Delhi railway station now has an executive lounge on par with international airport standards where people can spend their waiting time with comfort.

The Indian Railways has constructed this world-class executive lounge especially for its passengers at platform number 1 towards Paharganj. The executive lounge built on the first floor of platform 1 has been designed on the lines of a world-class airport lounge. The railways has taken care to provide a good space with a calm ambience.

Passengers can visit the executive lounge using the capsule lift installed at platform 1. As you enter the lounge, you hear soft music, find recliners, show shiners on display, newspapers and magazines and facilities like computer, printer, photostat and fax.

Visitors can avail both complimentary and paid services like hot and cold drinks, multi-cuisine buffet and others. The lounge also has international standard toilets with change facilities. While waiting at the lounge you can also surf the internet using the hi-speed WiFi.

You might be thinking while enjoying your waiting time at the executive lounge people might miss their trains. The Indian Railways, like international airports, has fixed proper train information displays and announcements are made regularly to alert the visitors.

To avail of the services of the world-class lounge, a passenger will have to shell out Rs 150 for an hour and Rs 99 for every additional hour. The lounge will be operational 24*7. The lounge also has a separate bathing space for men and women.

The IRCTC provides vegetarian and non-vegetarian food for lounge visitors. People will have to pay between Rs250 and Rs385 to avail the buffet service.

The IRCTC is also provided with a special package for Rs 600 which includes two hours of stay, a bath and a balanced buffet meal.

