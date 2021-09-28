New Delhi Railway Station to be Redeveloped on Par With International Airports

The Indian Railways, in public-private partnership (PPP), is upgrading its railway stations to bring them on par with world-class airports. Around 123 railway stations are to be upgraded to modern world-class stations with basic and world-class service.

According to officials, the railways, after developing the Gandhi Nagar Railway Station similar to an international airport, is now working on the up-gradation of India’s biggest and second busiest railway station New Delhi.

The Indian Railways claims that around 4.5 lakh people visit the New Delhi station every day. Citing these numbers, the railways said that there was a need for world-class amenities and facilities at the station. The New Delhi railway station is spread over a 2.20 lakh square meter area. Delhi’s Lt. Governor Anil Baijal is keeping a close eye on the development work being carried out at the New Delhi railway station.

According to the redevelopment plans, the New Delhi railway station will have a 40 storey twin tower, multi-level car parking, pick up and drop zones. The twin tower will have hotel space, offices, retail shops and resting space. The railway will have its office in a 45 thousand square meter area.

A senior officer of the Indian Railways said, “The Delhi Government is providing full support in the restructure and up-gradation of New Delhi railway station. The Indian Railways has got all required permissions from the concerned department and agencies, including Airport Authority of India, New Delhi Municipal Council, Public Works Department, BSES and Forest Department.”

According to Indian Railways officials, New Delhi railway station redevelopment work is being carried out under the National Transit Oriented Development policy.

The East Central Railway is also redeveloping Gaya, Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Singrauli, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Barauni Junction, Dhanbad (Jharkhand) and Pandit Deen Dayal Junction (Uttar Pradesh) as part of the redevelopment plan.

