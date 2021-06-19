New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani damaged after boulder falls on railway track, many trains delayed

Heavy rains and storms have severely disrupted life in many areas of Jharkhand, and railroads are bearing the brunt of it to a great extent. Rail operations have been suspended due to landslides and boulders falling on the track at Baskatwa-Nathganj on Dhanbad-Gaya Rail Route. The engine of the New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express Special Train has also been damaged as a result of boulders.

Senior officials of Dhanbad Railway Division have come to know about the disruption of train operations in the Dhanbad-Gaya railway line. According to reports, the loco of 02242 New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Special has been damaged due to boulders. Luckily, there is no report of any casualty on the train due to this incident. According to the Railways, all the passengers of Rajdhani Express are safe.

The incident has affected the operation of 02242 Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Special, 02314 Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Special, and 03126 Ghazipur City-Kolkata Express special trains coming from Delhi. Railway employees are trying to restore services by lifting away the boulders from the track.

There was a landslide between Baskatwa block halt and Nathganj Ghat in the Manpur-Koderma section early on Saturday morning. The region falls under the Dhanbad division of East Central Railway. Some of the debris has spilled over to the railway track.

Dhanbad Railway Division Public Relations Officer Prabhat Mishra said that the PWI (Permanent Way Inspector) of Gajhandi station had immediately informed the Dhanbad Railway Division about the incident. A relief train was sent to the spot, after which the damaged engine was repaired at 8 am in the morning and the train was dispatched to its destination.

In the Ghat section between Koderma and Manpur, there are frequent incidents of stones falling on the railway track from the surrounding mountain ranges. Such incidents are known to increase significantly during the monsoons.

