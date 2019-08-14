New 'Deshbhakti' Curriculum to start in Delhi Govt Schools from Next Year, Says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that a new curriculum will be started from next year in government schools to inculcate a feeling of nationalism among students.

"We will bring 'Deshbhakti curriculum' next year. It will inculcate a feeling of nationalism among students," he said at the launch of the 'Constitution at 70' campaign.

The Assembly election in Delhi is due early next year.

