New 'Deshbhakti' Curriculum to start in Delhi Govt Schools from Next Year, Says Kejriwal
The Delhi chief minister said that the curriculum will inculcate a feeling of nationalism among students.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that a new curriculum will be started from next year in government schools to inculcate a feeling of nationalism among students.
"We will bring 'Deshbhakti curriculum' next year. It will inculcate a feeling of nationalism among students," he said at the launch of the 'Constitution at 70' campaign.
The Assembly election in Delhi is due early next year.
