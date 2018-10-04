English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DU’s New Student Union President From ABVP Submitted a Fake Degree, Says Thiruvalluvar University
The issue came to light when the National Students Union of India released a picture of Ankiv Basoya’s mark sheet from Thiruvalluvar University, claiming it was fake.
Newly elected DUSU president Ankiv Basoya. (Facebook/Ankiv Basoya)
Chennai: In more trouble for Ankiv Basoya, the registrar of Thiruvalluvar University has written to Tamil Nadu’s principal secretary of education, stating that the newly elected Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president was never enrolled in the university.
In the letter, the registrar stated: “I hereby submit that Mr Ankiv Basoya has not enrolled in our University or in any of our Constituent or Affiliated Colleges and is not our student at all. The certificate he has produced is fake and not from our University. The Controller of Examination has issued a letter stating that the certificate is not genuine after verification of records of the Controller of Examination office.”
Sources from the university said as many as 72 such fake certificates were recovered and a complaint was filed.
The issue came to light when the National Students Union of India (NSUI) released a picture of Basoya’s mark sheet from Thiruvalluvar University, claiming it was fake.
In a letter to the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, dated September 7, the controller of examinations said, “It is informed that the copy of the certificate of following candidate has been verified and found that the said certificate is not genuine. It is a fake certificate.”
Basoya submitted the undergraduate degree from the university for admission to an MA programme in Delhi University (DU). After the controversy erupted, DU ordered a probe into the case.
The DUSU president, who belongs to the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, has denied all allegations made by NSUI.
