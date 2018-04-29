New Education Policy Draft to be Out in a Month: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Batting for value education, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that the government is in the process of introducing creative and experiential learning.Speaking at the Virat Gurukul Sammelan in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, Javadekar said, "The mind is not a hard disk to be filled with data alone. We need value education, experiential learning, skill education and physical education. These are equally important aspects of education. We need time to have such kind of education. We are in the process of deciding what part of syllabus can be dropped to encourage creative, physical and value education."Attending the event alongside MoS HRD Satyapal Singh and Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot, Javadekar said, "Vedas talk about Gurukul education. Vedas touch every aspect of life"“On our website, we got 34,000 suggestions from people on reducing the syllabus. We will be working on these suggestions,” Javadekar said. “We are working on the New Education Policy. In a month, we will be ready with the draft and in three months, the Education Policy will be available for all to see.”More than 900 Gurukuls from India and Nepal participated in the event, discussing the possibilities of mainstreaming the Gurukul way of learning.Javadekar said the government wants to have a subject on Bharat Bodh for Class 11 and Class 12 students, which can look at how ancient India contributed to astronomy, science, aeronautics etc. “It will be such an interesting subject that every student would want to study it," he said.MoS Satyapal Singh, too, pitched for changes in the learning system. "Do we need the current model of education? The current system has failed in addressing rising crime and uncertainty in our society. Lord Macaulay had said that in this country people will be Indian only in colour but their soul will be English."