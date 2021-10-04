New Executive Council Of Shimla Vyapar Mandal To Be Elected On October 31

Political activities have intensified in Shimla as bypolls for three parliamentary constituencies and 30 Assembly constituencies will be held on October 30. And, on the other hand, the Vyapar Mandal election will also be held on October 31.

According to reports, 21 candidates contesting for Vypar Mandal unanimously formed a new executive council. But after the pressure of the angry traders, the executive body was dissolved and now the election will be conducted in a democratic and direct manner. The newly formed Election Committee of Shimla Vyapar Mandal accused some traders of hijacking the election and condemned the secretly constituted executive council.

The newly constituted election committee has scheduled the election of Shimla Vyapar Mandal on October 31 at Jain Hall in the city. The results will be declared on the same day after the voting.

Ramesh Chojad, chairman of the election committee said that any member of Shimla Vyapar Mandal can contest in the election. The nomination forms can be received between October 7 to 9. And, the nomination process will begin from October 11 and the last date for filing nomination is October 13.

The withdrawal of nomination will be allowed till October 16 while voting will be held on October 31. He said that for filling the nomination form, the candidate will have to pay Rs 2500 which will not be returned if the candidate would want to withdraw his name.

Chojad further stated that earlier the dates were announced for the election but the candidates who had entered the election fray formed the executive body in a secret manner which is against the interests of the traders.

He said that since the year 2012, there has been no election of Shimla Vyapar Mandal. According to the rules, it is necessary to conduct the election after every 3 consecutive years.

Further stating the reason behind the delay of the election, Chojad said that due to municipal elections and the covid-19 pandemic, the Shimla Vypar Mandal election was postponed and they are being held now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.